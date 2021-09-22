Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $174.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LGND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.40.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

