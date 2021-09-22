Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LLNW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

LLNW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 164,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

