Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Position Cut by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

NYSE LNC opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

