LINKA (LINKA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30,838.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $30,838.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

