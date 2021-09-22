Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $756.78 million and $7.48 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002393 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00055467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00131076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00045800 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

