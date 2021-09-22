Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Holdings Decreased by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Littelfuse worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Littelfuse by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total transaction of $662,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,835. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, hitting $271.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,851. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $289.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

