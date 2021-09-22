Live Oak Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:LOKM) Shares Down 0.3%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 14,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

