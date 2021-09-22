LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) were down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75. Approximately 529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56.

About LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

