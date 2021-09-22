loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.03

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 2425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
LDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
See Also: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.