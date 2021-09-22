loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.03

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 2425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

LDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

