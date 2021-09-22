Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 4.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $5.20 on Wednesday, reaching $341.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,446. The company has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.85. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

