Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $108.69 million and $25.72 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00055625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00127799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00012814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046205 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

