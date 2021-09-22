Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,091,700 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 840,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LOIMF opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. Loomis AB has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $567.70 million during the quarter.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

