Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,091,700 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 840,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LOIMF opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. Loomis AB has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $567.70 million during the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

