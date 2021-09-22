Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $154.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.30. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

