Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,367 shares of company stock worth $76,899,797. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $278.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

