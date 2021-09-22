Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.11% of Entergy worth $22,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,750,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299,872 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,838,000 after purchasing an additional 55,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

