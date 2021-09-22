Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 314,339 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314,339 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.29% of Hubbell worth $29,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,797,000 after acquiring an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 239,537 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE HUBB opened at $179.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

