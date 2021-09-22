LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,923 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.6% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.68. 29,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

