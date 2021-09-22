LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,950 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,950 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 47.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

