LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 71,018 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,018 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.1% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.76. 43,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,508. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.