LuaSwap Price Hits $0.0645 on Major Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market cap of $7.26 million and $172,819.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00055051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00129854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045814 BTC.

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 217,391,067 coins and its circulating supply is 112,415,584 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

