Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$15.30. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.57.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,604. The company has a market cap of C$6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.37. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.