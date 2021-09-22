Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,777,960 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $143,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after buying an additional 1,668,045 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after buying an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after buying an additional 741,715 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

