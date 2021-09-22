MahaDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $821,568.00 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $821,568.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00006457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00067250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00168072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00108117 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.22 or 0.06862007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,926.40 or 0.99576840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002543 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

