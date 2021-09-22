Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.55. 1,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mail.ru Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

