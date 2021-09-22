ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Down to $117.12

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $117.12, but opened at $109.35. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $107.40, with a volume of 233 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAN. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

