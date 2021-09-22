ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Down to $117.12

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $117.12, but opened at $109.35. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $107.40, with a volume of 233 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAN. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.
The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.48.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
About ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
