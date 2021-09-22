MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.83 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $87.83 million and $24.50 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00127902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012676 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00045981 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

OM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

