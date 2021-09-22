Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 127,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,384,602 shares.The stock last traded at $18.55 and had previously closed at $19.24.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

