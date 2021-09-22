MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Cap Hits $26.14 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $26.14 million and $472,622.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00072171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00116620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00170636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.88 or 0.06878657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,622.71 or 1.00192851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.62 or 0.00793825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.