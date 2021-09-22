Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Lessened by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,911,000 after buying an additional 147,210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after acquiring an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after acquiring an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.45. 164,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,318,781. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

