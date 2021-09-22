Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNS. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $454.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,251 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

