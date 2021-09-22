Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

