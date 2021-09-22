Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Short Interest Down 22.0% in August

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 91,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Marlin Business Services stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,503. Marlin Business Services has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $268.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRLN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

