Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.72

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

