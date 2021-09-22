Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after buying an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.81. 199,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,232. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

