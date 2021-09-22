Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Match Group by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $151.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

