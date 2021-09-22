McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.02 on Wednesday, hitting $244.52. 177,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $182.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

