McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,734 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners makes up approximately 1.7% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 893,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 475,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

CQP traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. Barclays cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

