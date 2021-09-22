McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $28.66 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 999,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,051 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund accounts for about 4.5% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $28,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,587. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

