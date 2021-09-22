McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,738,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.