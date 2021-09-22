McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. 402,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,246,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

