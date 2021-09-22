MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $45.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.21. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,524.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 22,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $827,842.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,824.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,396 shares of company stock worth $6,374,232. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

