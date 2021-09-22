Menard Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,930 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Celanese by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Celanese by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,302,000 after buying an additional 27,917 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 449,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 557.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CE traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $146.54. 10,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $103.30 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

