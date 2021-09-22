Menard Financial Group LLC Acquires 773 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 708,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after acquiring an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,502,000 after acquiring an additional 533,805 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.62.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.59. 9,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,333. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.44 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

