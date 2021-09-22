Menard Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Menard Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.6% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,165 shares of company stock valued at $123,476,188. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.58.

NYSE:SQ traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.61. The company had a trading volume of 162,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,372,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.11 and a 200 day moving average of $241.60. The company has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.80 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

