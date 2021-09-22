Menard Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after acquiring an additional 129,938 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.05. The company had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,737. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.94.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

