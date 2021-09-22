Menard Financial Group LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 14,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,297,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,021,251,000 after acquiring an additional 118,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.2% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 33,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.91. 458,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,485,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $189.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

