Menard Financial Group LLC Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.9% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.01. 82,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,386. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

