Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Trading Down 5.8%

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) shares fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 23,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 89,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

Mentor Capital, Inc is an operating, acquisition, and investment, which engages in the investments in energy, mining and minerals, technology, consumer products, management services, manufacturing, medical marijuana, and cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis and Medical Marijuana; Facilities Operations Related; and Corporate and Other.

