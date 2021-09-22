Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 4,702 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after buying an additional 237,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after buying an additional 142,214 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,604,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 679.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 76,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 570.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 60,770 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $67.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

