Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 30,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

